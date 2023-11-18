Target testing new self-checkout policy

The company has announced that it is restricting the self-checkout lines to 10 items or less.
The company has announced that it is restricting the self-checkout lines to 10 items or less.(Glenn Beltz | Glenn Beltz / CC BY 2.0)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 3:17 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Attention Target shoppers, you may soon see some changes in the checkout line.

The company has announced that it is restricting the self-checkout lines to 10 items or less.

If shoppers have more than 10 items, then they will need to use the full-service lanes with cashiers.

For now, the company is testing this new policy in a handful of stores.

They say it is designed to shorten wait times and to better understand shoppers’ preferences.

And, while retailers have found self-checkout leads to higher merchandise losses, the company says this was not a factor in testing the new policy.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Graphic
Police: Deceased male found at Beckley Lowe’s
HNN File Image
Crews respond to crash on I-79
Police respond to reported shooting in Bridgeport
Police respond to reported shooting in Bridgeport
(L-R) Michael Stemple, Linda Stemple and Chrystal Ridenour
2 more facing charges in connection to child abuse in Marion County
2-year-old injured after accidental discharge of gun in store; mother charged

Latest News

Palestinians inspect the site where the Israeli military struck what it said was a hideout for...
Panicked people leave Shifa Hospital, while dozens are killed at a school elsewhere in northern Gaza
Harman man arrested for murder in Randolph County
Troopers: Harman man arrested for murder in Randolph County
A Minnesota woman said she has received more than 100 boxes from Target in nearly a week.
Woman says Target has sent her more than 100 boxes in nearly a week
The Huntsville Police Department said remains believed to be those of 15-year-old Ja’Marious...
15-year-old found dead after missing for nearly 2 months, police say