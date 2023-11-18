Troopers: Harman man arrested for murder in Randolph County

Harman man arrested for murder in Randolph County
By Celeste Gessner
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 3:09 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - A Harman man has been arrested for the murder of Preston Higgins in Randolph County, according to West Virginia State Police.

Police report Higgins was found dead at his home on Ward Road with a gunshot wound to the chest on Monday.

According to a release from troopers, they discovered a person was seen with Higgins right before the shooting during their investigation.

Police say they tracked down the person of interest which ultimately led to the arrest of Dallas Ray Bryant, 69, on Friday.

Bryant is being held at Tygart Valley Region jail

