Bobbie the Beagle joins Parkersburg genealogy team

Genealogist Robin Yarzab said their team is now doing full genealogy research for families in Wood County.
Genealogist Robin Yarzab said their team is now doing full genealogy research for families in Wood County.
By Jacob Krantz
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 9:16 PM EST
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Parkersburg and Wood County Public Library added a new member to its genealogy team.

A new investigator, Bobbie the Beagle, was set to be introduced to the community, but was unable to attend the meet and greet.

Visitors were still able to enjoy investigative games as well as contribute to a supply drive for the Parkersburg Humane Society from where Bobbie the Beagle was adopted.

Genealogist Robin Yarzab said a mascot is a great way to get the youth in Wood County involved in history and genealogy.

“We would like them to become more aware of the history of the community and how they can get involved. And understanding their family background and important it is to learn from their history and how the community developed.”

Robin said their team is now doing full genealogy research for families in Wood County.

Additional information can be found HERE

