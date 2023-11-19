Sunny and Seasonable Weekend
Temperatures cool down NCWV after a mild and dry week
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 7:43 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - After what was a very dry week this past week, a cold front brought NCWV much-needed precipitation and seasonable temperatures this weekend. Skies have started to clear as a result and tomorrow will also end up being another very nice day with temperatures right at our seasonal average in the mid-50s. We do expect to see another round of showers to start next week, but the good news is Thanksgiving looks to remain dry with slightly below-average high temperatures. Michael Moranelli has the details.
Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.