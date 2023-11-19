W.Va. Watercolor Society exhibit opens at Parkersburg Art Center

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The West Virginia Watercolor Society Biennial Exhibit opened with a reception at the Art Center Sunday afternoon.

The exhibit features watercolor paintings by members of the Watercolor Society, which includes artists from across the state.

Watercolor Society Exhibit Chair Debbie Lester said this exhibit highlights works that use watercolors in unexpected ways. “We’re calling this show ‘Anything Goes,’” Lester said. “You can use any kind of surface to paint on. Usually we use watercolor paper or yupo.”

Lester said using watercolors on different materials leads to different and interesting results. “Yupo paper’s like a hard kind of plastic,” she said. “Paint just kind of floats on the surface. And paper absorbs the paint and water. We have one artist who used bleach on black paper and it removed the color from the surface, so, lots of different things you can do with water color.”

Lester said that for artists, approaching their painting in a different way can open new avenues of expression. “It’s just kind of like, sort of exploring different creative things, you know?” Lester said. “Just kind of having fun with it, being creative.”

The exhibit features 72 artworks by 26 different artists. Lester said she was glad to see the work of her fellow Watercolor Society members recognized at the Art Center. “I love all these artists,” Lester said. “They’re all really talented and creative. They’re all just really, really good artists.”

The Watercolor Society exhibit will remain on display until Dec. 22.

