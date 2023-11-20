#5 West Virginia soccer Beats Louisville, 1-0

The Mountaineers move onto the Round of 16
By WDTV News Staff and Harrison Klopp
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 2:58 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Morgantown, W.Va (WDTV) - Yutaro Tsukada was a force for West Virginia soccer against the Louisville Cardinals on Sunday. The senior from Toyko would have an abundance of chances throughout the contest, but would eventually find the back of the net with less than 20 minutes left to send WVU soccer to the Round of 16.

