5 West Virginia soccer Beats Louisville, 1-0

Morgantown, W.Va (WDTV) - Yutaro Tsukada was a force for West Virginia soccer against the Louisville Cardinals on Sunday. The senior from Toyko would have an abundance of chances throughout the contest, but would eventually find the back of the net with less than 20 minutes left to send WVU soccer to the Round of 16.

