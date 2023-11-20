Authorities investigating homicide in Morgantown

Morgantown Police Officers prepare for upcoming St. Patrick's holiday events to keep residents...
Morgantown Police Officers prepare for upcoming St. Patrick's holiday events to keep residents safe.(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 9:40 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Authorities are investigating an early Monday morning homicide in Morgantown.

The Morgantown Police Department responded to the 500 block of Brockway Ave. in Morgantown at around 3 a.m. on Monday after dispatchers received several calls reporting shots fired in the area, according to a release from the MPD.

When officers arrived, the release says they located an adult male lying in the street in the 500 block of Brockway Ave.

Authorities say the male was the victim of apparent gunshot wounds. Medical personnel responded, but police say the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim has been positively identified, but the MPD says his name is not being released at this time as notification to the family is still pending.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Morgantown Police Department at 304-284-7522.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond to reported shooting in Bridgeport
Police respond to reported shooting in Bridgeport
Aerial view shows the aftermath of a deadly charter bus crash involving a semi in Licking...
6 dead, 18 hospitalized when bus carrying students and truck crash on Ohio highway, officials say
Garrett Greene scores another rushing touchdown - WDTV Sports
Mountaineers stifle Bearcats, improves to 7-4, as Don Nehlen is immortalized at Milan Puskar Stadium
Retailers said they have found self-checkout leads to higher merchandise losses from customer...
Walmart, Costco and other companies rethink self-checkout after complaints
Harman man arrested for murder in Randolph County
Troopers: Harman man arrested for murder in Randolph County

Latest News

Kayla Smith's Monday Morning Forecast | November 20, 2023
WVU SOCCER
WVU SOCCER - clipped version
Vintage Market
Vintage Market kicks off holiday shopping in Fairmont
nm
NM - clipped version