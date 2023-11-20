Authorities investigating homicide in Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Authorities are investigating an early Monday morning homicide in Morgantown.

The Morgantown Police Department responded to the 500 block of Brockway Ave. in Morgantown at around 3 a.m. on Monday after dispatchers received several calls reporting shots fired in the area, according to a release from the MPD.

When officers arrived, the release says they located an adult male lying in the street in the 500 block of Brockway Ave.

Authorities say the male was the victim of apparent gunshot wounds. Medical personnel responded, but police say the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim has been positively identified, but the MPD says his name is not being released at this time as notification to the family is still pending.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Morgantown Police Department at 304-284-7522.

