Deadline for Emerging Leaders Scholarship only days away

ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - The deadline to apply for the Citizens Bank of West Virginia Emerging Leaders Scholarship is this Sunday, November 26th.

One member of the West Virginia High School Class of 2024 will win a full ride scholarship to Davis & Elkins College.

The institution has expanded the program so that applicants not chosen for the full ride will still be eligible for substantial scholarship dollars.

Officials at D&E say they are proud of the growth of the scholarship and look forward to surprising the winner in December.

“While we’re thrilled with the applications that have come in, there’s still a lot of deserving students out there who have done wonderful things and we would love to hear about,” said Chris Wood, President of D&E College. “That are interested in a full ride to Davis and Elkins College, who are interested in all of the opportunities that D&E can present to them and, frankly, we’re interested in finding those who are emerging leaders.”

To apply for the Citizens Bank of West Virginia Emerging Leaders Scholarship, click here.

