Doddridge County church deemed total loss after fire

A church in Doddridge County has been ruled a total loss after a fire on Friday.
A church in Doddridge County has been ruled a total loss after a fire on Friday.(Facebook: McClellan Volunteer Fire Department)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 12:58 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CENTER POINT, W.Va (WDTV) - A church in Doddridge County has been ruled a total loss after a fire on Friday.

According to a social media post from the McClellan Volunteer Fire Department, crews responded to the fire on Friday.

Fire officials said they arrived on the scene and saw a camper on fire beside Pleasant Hill Baptist Church in Center Point.

Officials said the fire spread to the church, and it was ruled a total loss due to the lack of water supply.

The McClellan VFD said other responding agencies were the West Virginia Division of Forestry, Salem Fire Department, Middlebourne Volunteer Fire Department, West Union Volunteer Fire Department, Doddridge County Office of Emergency Management and Doddridge County Ambulance Authority.

Officials also thanked the Rt. 23 Country Store for donating a case of water for the firefighters to drink while on the scene.

Below are additional photos of the fire from the McClellan VFD:

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Morgantown Police Officers prepare for upcoming St. Patrick's holiday events to keep residents...
Authorities investigating homicide in Morgantown
Police respond to reported shooting in Bridgeport
Police respond to reported shooting in Bridgeport
Winter Weather Advisory
WV mountains face freezing rain and strong winds Tuesday
Retailers said they have found self-checkout leads to higher merchandise losses from customer...
Walmart, Costco and other companies rethink self-checkout after complaints
Aerial view shows the aftermath of a deadly charter bus crash involving a semi in Licking...
6 dead, 18 hospitalized when bus carrying students and truck crash on Ohio highway, officials say

Latest News

Gov. Justice responds to announcement of Walgreens in Parsons closing
Store at Meadowbrook Mall preparing for massive expansion
The Marion County recently made a donation to the Mon Health Medical Center Foundation to...
Marion County Rescue Squad makes donation to support breast cancer awareness
Monday marks the 55th anniversary of the Farmington No. 9 mine explosion that killed 78 people....
Senators Manchin, Capito remember miners lost in Farmington Mine Disaster