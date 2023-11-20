Doddridge County church deemed total loss after fire

CENTER POINT, W.Va (WDTV) - A church in Doddridge County has been ruled a total loss after a fire on Friday.

According to a social media post from the McClellan Volunteer Fire Department, crews responded to the fire on Friday.

Fire officials said they arrived on the scene and saw a camper on fire beside Pleasant Hill Baptist Church in Center Point.

Officials said the fire spread to the church, and it was ruled a total loss due to the lack of water supply.

The McClellan VFD said other responding agencies were the West Virginia Division of Forestry, Salem Fire Department, Middlebourne Volunteer Fire Department, West Union Volunteer Fire Department, Doddridge County Office of Emergency Management and Doddridge County Ambulance Authority.

Officials also thanked the Rt. 23 Country Store for donating a case of water for the firefighters to drink while on the scene.

Below are additional photos of the fire from the McClellan VFD:

