Elwyn “Bud” Moffatt, 69 of Webster Springs passed away on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at CAMC Memorial Division in Charleston. Born August 23, 1954 in Webster Springs, he was the son of the late Denzil and Lena (Ventriglia) Moffatt. In addition to his parents, Bud was preceded in death by his brother, Frank Junior Moffatt; mother-on-law, Donella Tustin; and father-in-law, Wayne Eads. He was a Veteran in the United States Army and he liked to do anything outdoors, especially hunt, fish, and camp. He had made a living and retired as a boss in the coal mines. However, his favorite job was a being a “Pappy”. Bud was a very loving family man, but most of all, he loved the Lord and would attend Emmanual Assembly of God when possible. Left to cherish his memory are love the of his life and best friend of 27 years, Rhonda (Eads) Moffatt; daughter, Shelli Sparks (Allen) of Upperglade; sons: Marty (Sonya) Moffatt of Scott Depot, Bub Sparks of Webster Springs, and Mitchell (Gloria) Moffatt of Wilmington, NC; grandchildren: Savannah, Sydney, Andrew and Raven White, Jace and Khaleesi Mathes, Brandon Sparks, Chance and Amiane Moffatt, and Kaylynn Moffatt; great-grandchildren: Aubree, Hayden, and Cole White; sister, Susie Moffatt (Kem) of Charleston; brothers: Rob (Sue) Moffatt of Webster Springs, Teddy (Angie) Moffatt of Inwood, WV; his brother and best friend, Larry (Tammy) Moffatt, of Webster Springs; sisters-in-law: Sandy Moffatt of Webster Springs and Tammy Eads of Grafton, WV, brother-in-law, Leon (Lisa) Eads of Alma, WV; loving BFF, Tena Laughter of AL; special nieces: Ashlei Tharp of OH, and Nina Mason of Charleston; and a host of other nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends to mourn his passing. Services to celebrate Bud’s life will be held 11AM, Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs with Pastor Butch Rose officiating. Military Honors will follow the service at the funeral home. Friends may join the family for visitation 6-9PM, Friday evening, November 24, 2023 at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the funeral home to assist the family with expenses. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.doddreedfh.com Dodd & Reed Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Moffatt family.

BRIDGEPORT, WV (WDTV) -

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.