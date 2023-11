BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Mikel Hager, the WVU Mountaineer Mascot, joined First at 4 on Monday.

He talked about the Mascot Hall of Fame, awards he is in the running for, and what it feels like representing West Virginia as the Mountaineer.

