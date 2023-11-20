First at 4 Forum: Tom Bloom

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Monongalia County Commission President Tom Bloom joined First at 4 on Monday.

He talked about a proposed emergency warming shelter, the difference between an emergency and a low-barrier warming shelter, and the current status of volunteers for the emergency warming shelter.

You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 - 5 p.m. only on WDTV.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.