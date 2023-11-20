Freezing Rain and Ice Threat for Mountain Counties

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Despite dry conditions throughout the month so far, things will change tomorrow as we see a system pass bringing rain showers for the lowlands, but throughout the mountain counties due to cooler surface temperatures we expect to see more of an impact. Freezing rain and ice threats are in store for the mountains tomorrow. This has prompted a Winter Weather Advisory to be put into effect for tomorrow morning for the threat of ice accumulation up to a quarter of an inch. Not only that, but wind gusts are expected to reach upwards of 45-55 MPH in the mountain counties which mixed with the consistent precipitation will lead to decreased visibility on the roads. Michael Moranelli has the details of everything you can expect tomorrow in your First Alert forecast.

