BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Goldie Fay Cool 93, of Core, WV passed away November 17, 2023 at Sundale Nursing Home, Morgantown surrounded by her loved ones. Goldie was born September 29, 1930 in Hacker Valley and was the daughter of the late Jasper Newton and Roena Ester Cowger Carpenter. Along with her parents she was also preceded in death by her loving husband Charles E. Cool who passed June 3, 1996, infant son Archie E. Cool at birth; brothers, Opha and Hubert Carpenter; sisters, Edna Simmons, Macil Simmons, Alta Cogar and Bertha Simmons. Goldie was a beloved sister, wife, mother, memaw, great-memaw, great-great memaw, aunt to lots of nieces, nephews and many friends.Goldie worked 26 years at University Hospital and WVU Physical Education Department; after retiring she cleaned houses for several people and became like family to them. Surviving are her daughter, Charolette Bane and her husband David of Blackville, WV; granddaughters, Carrie (Greg) Wilson of Jakes Run and Casey Shaver of Core; great-grandsons, Jay Wilson of Core and Cody (Madison) Wilson of Jakes Run; great-great- grandsons, Marshall and Grant Wilson; brother, Olen Carpenter of Hacker Valley; sisters, Alma Anderson of Hacker Valley and Margie (Wib) of Cleveland, WV and also many dear nieces and nephews.Service will be 1:00 PM, Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Dodd and Reed Funeral Home with Pastor Chris Cosner officiating. Burial will follow at Ware Cemetery, Hacker Valley. Friends may join the family for visitation two hours prior to the service at the funeral home.In lieu of flowers family request donation to your favorite charity. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.doddreedfh.comDodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs is honored to be serving the Cool family

