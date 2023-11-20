Gov. Justice responds to announcement of Walgreens in Parsons closing

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 12:40 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Governor Jim Justice (R-WV) has sent a letter to Walgreens in response to a recent announcement that the location in Parsons would be closing.

In the letter, Gov. Justice said Mayor Bruce Kolsum expressed deep distress over the impact the store’s closure would have on the community and surrounding areas, adding that it would “significantly impact the accessibility of essential services for the residents, particularly the elderly and those dependent on this establishment for their pharmaceutical needs.”

Gov. Justice went on to say that the closure “not only creates uncertainty but also leaves the community with a void in access to vital products and services.”

Gov. Justice added that Corridor H will connect Parsons to its first 4-lane highway when it is completed, “bringing in a new era of enhanced connectivity and growth for the region.”

The letter further says closing the location “seems counterintuitive to the progress and potential that the region is poised to experience.”

Gov. Justice concluded the letter by asking Tracey Brown, Executive Vice President and President of Walgreens, to reconsider the decision to close the Parsons location, adding that it would “significantly alleviate the hardships that closure would impose.”

Below is the full letter Gov. Justice sent to Brown:

City Administrator Agnes Arnold took to social media to say anyone wishing to file a complaint with Walgreens regarding the location closing is asked to call 1-800-WALGREENS (1-800-925-4733).

