Marion County Rescue Squad makes donation to support breast cancer awareness

The Marion County recently made a donation to the Mon Health Medical Center Foundation to...
The Marion County recently made a donation to the Mon Health Medical Center Foundation to support breast cancer awareness. Pictured (L-R) are Dr. Chris Edwards, Regan Siko, and Trish Murray(Mon Health System)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 11:41 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Marion County recently made a donation to the Mon Health Medical Center Foundation to support breast cancer awareness.

Each October, the Marion County Rescue Squad hosts a Flamingo Fundraiser for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Donations can be made to “flamingo” any individual or business in Marion County, resulting in the Rescue Squad leaving plastic flamingos all over the county.

“This fundraiser is very significant to the Rescue Squad,” said Donna Wade, Administrative Assistant Chief of the Marion County Rescue Squad. “The fundraiser not only raises funds to support breast cancer patients but raises awareness about breast cancer and the importance of getting screened.”

The Marion County Rescue Squad matches the total funds each year after the fundraiser is complete in order to double the impact made for breast cancer patients.

This year, a donation of $1,200 was made to the Mon Health Medical Center Foundation and presented at the Marion County Rescue Squad’s building on Friday, Nov. 17.

“It is vitally important that people are aware of breast cancer and understand the options they have to be screened in order to prevent it,” said Luella Gunter, Executive Director of Philanthropy of Mon Health System. “This donation will be used to support the efforts of Mon Health in breast cancer awareness and certainly allow for more patients to have access to breast cancer care.”

Click here to learn more about the Mon Health Medical Center Foundation.

