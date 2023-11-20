Human torso found on New York beach

A human torso was found on a beach in New York.
A human torso was found on a beach in New York.
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2023
(CNN) - New York City Police found a human torso at a beach on Friday.

Investigators say they responded to a 911 call about a body part found on Breezy Point Beach in the Queens borough.

Officers found the human torso with attached legs lying on the sand.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

A medical examiner will determine the cause of death.

