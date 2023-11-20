WV mountains face freezing rain and strong winds Tuesday

For the lowlands, precip will remain as all rain.
By Kayla Smith
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 7:22 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The week starts off calm and seasonable, but Tuesday will be less than ideal, especially for those in the higher elevations. Winter Weather Advisories and Wind Advisories will go into effect on Tuesday for areas of the higher elevations. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for more details.

