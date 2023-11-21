Additional trout stockings coming to Elk River in Webster County

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Gov. Jim Justice announced on Tuesday that additional trout stockings are coming to the Elk River in Webster County this November and December.

The additional trout stockings are part of a recently announced pilot program to evaluate the economic impact of trout stockings to the area.

Starting this week, Justice says the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources will stock trout on the Elk River and Back Fork of Elk River catch and release section once in November and once in December.

“These additional trout stockings are a testament to our world-class hatchery program, which has made West Virginia one of the premier trout fishing destinations in the globe,” Gov. Justice said. “As a lifelong angler myself, I can confidently say that there’s never been a better time to cast a line in Almost Heaven. Not only will you experience the thrill of reeling in a trout in our crystal-clear streams, but you’ll also be supporting the local economy in Webster County, too. So, grab your gear and plan a fishing trip with friends and loved ones, especially with the added fishing options during the fall and winter months.”

The WVDNR currently manages and operates seven cold-water hatcheries where rainbow trout, golden rainbow trout, brook trout, brown trout, and tiger trout are raised.

To provide anglers with an opportunity to catch more than one species of trout, officials say the WVDNR will stock multiple species of trout in the catch and release sections of the Elk River in Webster County.

Located near Webster Springs, the Elk River, and Back Fork of Elk River catch and release section are within a short drive of lodging, restaurants, shops, and other outdoor adventure destinations, such as Holly River State Park, Big Ditch Lake Wildlife Management Area, and the Monongahela National Forest.

