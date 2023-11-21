Bridgeport Conference Center brings Thanksgiving To Go

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Being home for the holidays is a blessing in itself, but not everyone gets the chance.

On Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons, the Bridgeport Conference Center brought out all of the Thanksgiving fixins’ early in order to make someone else’s holiday a little easier.

Thanksgiving To Go is an event that rewards individuals taking the initiative to plan ahead for the holidays. It offers a variety of combinations your family’s stomachs will surely be thankful for.

Event Organizer, Dee Johnson, feels the event is important because it gives individuals who would usually would be in the kitchen the opportunity to spend more time with their families.

“We like to be able to provide Thanksgiving dinner to the families so that they don’t have to cook and spend all day slaving behind the kitchen. We did preorders last week, and the orders will be picked up [Tuesday and Wednesday]. Families could’ve ordered anything from just a single turkey to a full thanksgiving feast.”

Thanksgiving is a time to be thankful but especially for those who are working hard in the kitchen so others don’t have to.

“We did want to be able to give our staff time with their family as well, and it just makes it a nice dinner option for the families to go ahead and already have the dinner. It’s fully cooked and fully prepared. We give them all the reheating instructions. So, basically they only have to cook dinner for about 45 minutes, but it just gives them more time to spend with their family on Thanksgiving Day and still get a delicious meal as well.”

It’s too late to get a To Go plate for Thanksgiving at this year’s event, but if you missed this year’s opportunity to lighten your holiday load, Christmas is right around the corner.

“For some of the smaller families that really don’t have that 8 to 10, they’re going to have leftovers, so they’ve got plenty of food to get them through the weekend and through next week. So, we’ll also be looking towards doing holiday caterings towards the Christmas holiday as well. Not the same scenario as we did for Thanksgiving, but we will be offering a lot of different catering options throughout the holidays for office parties, house parties, whatever the opportunity might be.”

