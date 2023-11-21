Community reacts to $1.99 gas at Sheetz

Sheetz’s Thanksgiving price reduction sees turnout in Mercer County.
By Clayton McChesney
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 6:42 PM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
PRINCETON, W. Va. (WVVA) -If you’re doing any travel for Thanksgiving, this may be something you want to give thanks for. Sheetz gas stations are making holiday travel a little less painful by decreasing their Unleaded 88 gas prices to $1.99 a gallon at participating stations in Virginia, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, Ohio and North Carolina in celebration of Turkey Day. Here in the Two Virginias, people are taking advantage of this reduced price. We spoke to one customer at a Princeton Sheetz who says he found out about the deal by pure chance.

“Heartburn brought me to Sheetz. I needed Tums and then I happened to see the gas prices and thought, ‘Well, let’s take advantage of it and fill the tank up...” says Roy Carl, “...I think it’s a good blessing for people, you know, it being the holiday and everything.”

If you’d like to fill up, the promotion will last for Thanksgiving week, starting on Monday, November 20th and ending Monday, November 27th at midnight.

