Court docs provide new details in Randolph County murder

Dallas Bryant
Dallas Bryant(wdtv)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 3:08 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - Court documents are providing new details in a murder that happened in Randolph County earlier this month.

Troopers with the West Virginia State Police responded to a home in the 1300 block of Ward Rd. in Elkins on Nov. 13 for a welfare check after receiving a call from a man who said he had not heard from or seen his cousin “in a few days and could see bullets laying on the floor inside the house,” according to a criminal complaint.

Troopers say they arrived on the scene and saw the victim, identified as Preston Higgins, “laying on his back with what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the chest.”

Court documents say troopers obtained video footage from a liquor store in Elkins that showed Higgins and 69-year-old Dallas Bryant in the store on Nov. 8 at 3:50 p.m.

Troopers conducted several interviews, and they say Bryant told them there wasn’t anyone else at the victim’s home at the time of the incident. Additionally, Bryant allegedly said a “fight had taken place in the parking lot and there was a struggle over a gun.”

During the struggle, Bryant said “he blacked out,” adding that “if he was blacked out and [had] gotten a hold of that gun, he would have shot the victim,” according to the criminal complaint.

Bryant also told troopers he “got his truck keys to leave” in the daylight and saw “the victim lying there along with the gun.”

Bryant allegedly took the gun and left the scene, throwing it over a guardrail along US 33.

Bryant has been charged with murder. He is being held without bond at Tygart Valley Regional Jail.

