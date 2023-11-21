Deadline for the Emerging Leaders Scholarship quickly approaching

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 5:21 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - The deadline to apply for the Citizens Bank of West Virginia Emerging Leaders Scholarship is this Sunday, November 26th.

One member of the West Virginia High School Class of 2024 will win a full ride scholarship to Davis & Elkins College.

The institution has expanded the program so that applicants not chosen for the full ride will still be eligible for substantial scholarship dollars.

Officials at D&E say that the quality of the applicants led to the scholarship’s expansion.

“As we saw those students, we thought there are so many students who wrote these essays. How they’re going to give back to the state. How they want to grow as a leader, what they want to do. We thought we can’t just do this as a one-off. It has to be a program that provides people with that opportunity to have a financial option that makes it possible for their families to offer them a private school education,” said Rosemary Thomas, Executive Vice President of Davis & Elkins College.

To apply for the Citizens Bank of West Virginia Emerging Leaders Scholarship, click here.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Store at Meadowbrook Mall preparing for massive expansion
Morgantown Police Officers prepare for upcoming St. Patrick's holiday events to keep residents...
Authorities investigating homicide in Morgantown
Winter Weather Advisory
WV mountains face freezing rain and strong winds Tuesday
Morgantown Police Officers prepare for upcoming St. Patrick's holiday events to keep residents...
Identity released in Morgantown murder investigation
According to a social media post from the Allegheny County, Pennsylvania Police Department,...
West Virginia man accused of abandoning dog at Pittsburgh airport

Latest News

West Virginia DOH prepares for winter conditions
Identity released in Morgantown murder investigation
Marion County man charged with leading police on high-speed chase
Work on Menards in Bridgeport appears to be in final stages