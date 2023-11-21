Deadline for the Emerging Leaders Scholarship quickly approaching

ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - The deadline to apply for the Citizens Bank of West Virginia Emerging Leaders Scholarship is this Sunday, November 26th.

One member of the West Virginia High School Class of 2024 will win a full ride scholarship to Davis & Elkins College.

The institution has expanded the program so that applicants not chosen for the full ride will still be eligible for substantial scholarship dollars.

Officials at D&E say that the quality of the applicants led to the scholarship’s expansion.

“As we saw those students, we thought there are so many students who wrote these essays. How they’re going to give back to the state. How they want to grow as a leader, what they want to do. We thought we can’t just do this as a one-off. It has to be a program that provides people with that opportunity to have a financial option that makes it possible for their families to offer them a private school education,” said Rosemary Thomas, Executive Vice President of Davis & Elkins College.

To apply for the Citizens Bank of West Virginia Emerging Leaders Scholarship, click here.

