Fairmont Medical Center to host blood drive

(MGN)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 12:34 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU Medicine Fairmont Medical Center will be hosting an American Red Cross blood drive next week.

Officials said the blood drive is set for Tuesday, Nov. 28 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The blood drive is part of a nationwide effort to address a critical shortage of blood donations.

Every two seconds, the American Red Cross says someone in the United States needs blood. However, only about 3% of the eligible population donates blood each year.

“We are proud to partner with the American Red Cross to host this blood drive,” Cari Morgan, WVU Medicine Fairmont Medical Center nurse director, said. “Blood donations are essential to saving lives, and we encourage everyone who is eligible to donate to do so.”

Donors must be at least 17 years old, weigh at least 110 pounds and be in good health, according to officials. They must also bring a photo ID with them.

To make an appointment, click here or call 1-800-RED-CROSS.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Store at Meadowbrook Mall preparing for massive expansion
Morgantown Police Officers prepare for upcoming St. Patrick's holiday events to keep residents...
Authorities investigating homicide in Morgantown
Winter Weather Advisory
WV mountains face freezing rain and strong winds Tuesday
According to a social media post from the Allegheny County, Pennsylvania Police Department,...
West Virginia man accused of abandoning dog at Pittsburgh airport
Morgantown Police Officers prepare for upcoming St. Patrick's holiday events to keep residents...
Identity released in Morgantown murder investigation

Latest News

Deadline for Emerging Leaders Scholarship only days away
James Showalter
Marion County man charged with leading police on high-speed chase
Menards sign at Charles Pointe Crossing in Bridgeport
Work on Menards in Bridgeport appears to be in final stages
Morgantown Police Officers prepare for upcoming St. Patrick's holiday events to keep residents...
Identity released in Morgantown murder investigation
Social media theft challenge targets KIA, Hyundai vehicles