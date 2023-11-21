Fairmont Medical Center to host blood drive

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU Medicine Fairmont Medical Center will be hosting an American Red Cross blood drive next week.

Officials said the blood drive is set for Tuesday, Nov. 28 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The blood drive is part of a nationwide effort to address a critical shortage of blood donations.

Every two seconds, the American Red Cross says someone in the United States needs blood. However, only about 3% of the eligible population donates blood each year.

“We are proud to partner with the American Red Cross to host this blood drive,” Cari Morgan, WVU Medicine Fairmont Medical Center nurse director, said. “Blood donations are essential to saving lives, and we encourage everyone who is eligible to donate to do so.”

Donors must be at least 17 years old, weigh at least 110 pounds and be in good health, according to officials. They must also bring a photo ID with them.

To make an appointment, click here or call 1-800-RED-CROSS.

