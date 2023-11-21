Fairmont State receives grant to fund purchase of laboratory equipment

(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 12:41 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Fairmont State University has been awarded a grant to help fund the purchase of laboratory equipment.

The $20,000 grant from STaR: Science, Technology & Research, a division of the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission, will support the purchase of a new Fourier-transform infrared (FTIR) spectrometer, according to university officials.

Officials say the new FTIR spectrometer will be used by faculty and up to 150 students annually for quantitative analysis, molecular structure determination, and to identify compounds synthesized in the laboratory.

It will replace an outdated instrument in the Department of Natural Science’s comprehensive laboratory suite, which includes a gas chromatograph-mass spectrophotometer, a nuclear magnetic resonance spectrometer, an atomic absorption spectrophotometer, a fluorometer, a polarimeter, a gel permeation chromatograph, and ultraviolet-visible spectrophotometers.

The project proposal was developed by a team of Fairmont State faculty, including Drs. Daniel Sadowsky, Andreas Baur, Matt Scanlon, and Jojo Joseph.

“Our students will be using the new FTIR spectrometer in a variety of contexts across the core laboratory curriculum,” said Sadowsky.

“In the chemistry program here at Fairmont State, we deliberately have small class sizes and really focus on hands-on, practical experience in the laboratory,” Sadowsky continued. “The new FTIR spectrometer will absolutely have an impact; the students will be using state-of-the-art technology and pushing it to its limits.”

STaR’s Instrumentation Grant Program supports undergraduate students in West Virginia to continue careers in science, technology, engineering, and math by increasing their exposure to scientific instrumentation, officials say.

With the new spectrometer, Fairmont State aims to provide undergraduate students with hands-on experience that prepares them for employment and graduate education opportunities.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Store at Meadowbrook Mall preparing for massive expansion
Morgantown Police Officers prepare for upcoming St. Patrick's holiday events to keep residents...
Authorities investigating homicide in Morgantown
Winter Weather Advisory
WV mountains face freezing rain and strong winds Tuesday
According to a social media post from the Allegheny County, Pennsylvania Police Department,...
West Virginia man accused of abandoning dog at Pittsburgh airport
Morgantown Police Officers prepare for upcoming St. Patrick's holiday events to keep residents...
Identity released in Morgantown murder investigation

Latest News

Fairmont Medical Center to host blood drive
Deadline for Emerging Leaders Scholarship only days away
James Showalter
Marion County man charged with leading police on high-speed chase
Menards sign at Charles Pointe Crossing in Bridgeport
Work on Menards in Bridgeport appears to be in final stages
Morgantown Police Officers prepare for upcoming St. Patrick's holiday events to keep residents...
Identity released in Morgantown murder investigation