Here are the most searched Thanksgiving side dishes in each state

(CNN) - What side dishes do you plan to serve with your turkey this Thanksgiving?

From cranberry sauce to sweet potatoes to green bean casserole, there are so many options!

Google has come out with a list of the most-searched side dishes for each state. The data was compiled between Oct. 6 and Nov. 6.

Many states seem to love casseroles -- green bean casserole as the most searched overall.

Some states however like Hawaii, Kansas and Wyoming searched for more unique side dishes like bruschetta, cucumber salad and creamy polenta.

Here is the list of the most searched Thanksgiving side dishes in each state, according to Google.

Alabama: Corn casserole

Alaska: Green bean casserole

Arizona: Green bean casserole

Arkansas: Sweet potato casserole

California: Stuffing recipe

Colorado: Green bean casserole

Connecticut: Green bean casserole

Delaware: Stuffing recipe

Florida: Sweet potato casserole

Georgia: Broccoli casserole

Hawaii: Bruschetta

Idaho: Twice baked potatoes

Illinois: Coleslaw recipe

Indiana: Corn casserole

Iowa: Green bean casserole

Kansas: Cucumber salad

Kentucky: Broccoli casserole

Louisiana: Green bean casserole

Maine: Green bean casserole

Maryland: Corn salad

Massachusetts: Green bean casserole

Michigan: Sweet potato casserole

Minnesota: Green bean casserole

Mississippi: Green bean casserole

Missouri: Stuffing recipe

Montana: Homemade mac and cheese

Nebraska: Twice baked potatoes

Nevada: Corn casserole

New Hampshire: Green bean casserole

New Jersey: Cornbread recipe

New Mexico: Green bean casserole

New York: Roasted potatoes

North Carolina: Green bean casserole

North Dakota: Smoked mashed potatoes

Ohio: Scalloped potatoes

Oklahoma: Sweet potato casserole

Oregon: Green bean casserole

Pennsylvania: Mac and cheese recipe

Rhode Island: Green bean casserole

South Carolina: Mashed potatoes recipe

South Dakota: Green bean casserole

Tennessee: Potato salad recipe

Texas: Green bean casserole

Utah: Mashed potatoes recipe

Vermont: Gratin potatoes

Virginia: Cornbread recipe

Washington: Green bean casserole

Washington, D.C.: Roasted carrots

West Virginia: Sweet potato casserole

Wisconsin: Green bean casserole

Wyoming: Creamy polenta

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.