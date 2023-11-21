Identity released in Morgantown murder investigation

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Morgantown Police Department has confirmed the identity of a man fatally shot on Brockway Avenue.

According to a statement from MPD, the victim has been positively identified as 39-year-old Richard Demoan Hall.

Around 3:00 AM on Monday morning, Morgantown Police officers were dispatched after several calls about multiple shots fired in the area of Brockway Avenue. When officers arrived, they found Hall lying dead in the street. Few other details have been released -- including whether the MPD has a suspect in the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Morgantown Police Department at 304-284-7522.

