Identity released in Morgantown murder investigation

Morgantown Police Officers prepare for upcoming St. Patrick's holiday events to keep residents...
Morgantown Police Officers prepare for upcoming St. Patrick's holiday events to keep residents safe.(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 9:29 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Morgantown Police Department has confirmed the identity of a man fatally shot on Brockway Avenue.

According to a statement from MPD, the victim has been positively identified as 39-year-old Richard Demoan Hall.

Around 3:00 AM on Monday morning, Morgantown Police officers were dispatched after several calls about multiple shots fired in the area of Brockway Avenue. When officers arrived, they found Hall lying dead in the street. Few other details have been released -- including whether the MPD has a suspect in the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Morgantown Police Department at 304-284-7522.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Store at Meadowbrook Mall preparing for massive expansion
Morgantown Police Officers prepare for upcoming St. Patrick's holiday events to keep residents...
Authorities investigating homicide in Morgantown
Winter Weather Advisory
WV mountains face freezing rain and strong winds Tuesday
According to a social media post from the Allegheny County, Pennsylvania Police Department,...
West Virginia man accused of abandoning dog at Pittsburgh airport
Retailers said they have found self-checkout leads to higher merchandise losses from customer...
Walmart, Costco and other companies rethink self-checkout after complaints

Latest News

Kayla Smith's Tuesday Morning Forecast | November 21, 2023
Taylor County Humane Society
Taylor County Humane Society
Taylor County Humane Society Receives New Donation Box From Local Boy Scout
WVU MENS SOCCER - clipped version
Michael Moranelli's Monday Evening Forecast | November 20th, 2023