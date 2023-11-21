Man charged in Harrison County for soliciting a minor, police say

MILLWOOD, W.Va (WDTV) - A Jackson County man has been charged in Harrison County after authorities say he solicited a minor.

55-year-old James Webb, of Millwood, contacted a 15-year-old juvenile girl in Harrison County, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department.

Webb allegedly sent inappropriate pictures of himself to the girl, according to the JCSD.

Agents with the Jackson County Bureau of Investigations, deputies with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department and officers from the Nutter Fort Police Department worked together on the execution of a search warrant of Webb’s Millwood home.

Webb was then arrested at his place of employment a short time later and taken to South Central Regional Jail, according to police.

Webb has been charged with one count of solicitation of a minor via computer. He is being held at North Central Regional Jail on a $100,000 bond.

