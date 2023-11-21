Marion County man charged with leading police on high-speed chase

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Marion County man is facing charges after police say he led them on a high-speed chase.

49-year-old James Showalter, of Rivesville, led authorities on a police chase that started in Fairmont on Saturday, Nov. 18, according to a criminal complaint.

Police say the chase continued into White Hall on Route 250, where Showalter allegedly tried to hit the side of a police cruiser.

The criminal complaint says the pursuit continued onto Route 73, where Showalter tried to hit a police cruiser again.

During the pursuit, police say Showalter drove in the opposite lane of traffic, “running vehicles off the roadway”, and lost control on Route 218, nearly hitting an oncoming vehicle.

While on Route 218, Showalter allegedly reached speeds of 82 mph in a 40 mph zone and passed other vehicles in no passing zones. Additionally, Showalter also ran several stop signs and two red lights, according to police.

Showalter has been charged with fleeing with reckless indifference. He is being held at North Central Regional Jail.

