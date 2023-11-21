Marion County man charged with leading police on high-speed chase

James Showalter
James Showalter(WV Corrections)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 11:17 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Marion County man is facing charges after police say he led them on a high-speed chase.

49-year-old James Showalter, of Rivesville, led authorities on a police chase that started in Fairmont on Saturday, Nov. 18, according to a criminal complaint.

Police say the chase continued into White Hall on Route 250, where Showalter allegedly tried to hit the side of a police cruiser.

The criminal complaint says the pursuit continued onto Route 73, where Showalter tried to hit a police cruiser again.

During the pursuit, police say Showalter drove in the opposite lane of traffic, “running vehicles off the roadway”, and lost control on Route 218, nearly hitting an oncoming vehicle.

While on Route 218, Showalter allegedly reached speeds of 82 mph in a 40 mph zone and passed other vehicles in no passing zones. Additionally, Showalter also ran several stop signs and two red lights, according to police.

Showalter has been charged with fleeing with reckless indifference. He is being held at North Central Regional Jail.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Store at Meadowbrook Mall preparing for massive expansion
Morgantown Police Officers prepare for upcoming St. Patrick's holiday events to keep residents...
Authorities investigating homicide in Morgantown
Winter Weather Advisory
WV mountains face freezing rain and strong winds Tuesday
According to a social media post from the Allegheny County, Pennsylvania Police Department,...
West Virginia man accused of abandoning dog at Pittsburgh airport
Retailers said they have found self-checkout leads to higher merchandise losses from customer...
Walmart, Costco and other companies rethink self-checkout after complaints

Latest News

Menards sign at Charles Pointe Crossing in Bridgeport
Work on Menards in Bridgeport appears to be in final stages
Morgantown Police Officers prepare for upcoming St. Patrick's holiday events to keep residents...
Identity released in Morgantown murder investigation
Social media theft challenge targets KIA, Hyundai vehicles
Kayla Smith's Tuesday Morning Forecast | November 21, 2023