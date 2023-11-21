Midstate Plumbing & Air gives out turkeys for Thanksgiving

Midstate Plumbing & Air gives out turkeys
By Caine Pittman
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 4:11 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - On Tuesday, Midstate Plumbing & Air gave out turkeys on 114 Milford St. in Clarksburg.

People from all over Harrison County rushed to get the turkeys.

Kurtis Troy, the plumbing superintendent for Midstate Plumbing & Air, says he was inspired by his own Thanksgiving memories to start the giveaway.

“I think I remember back when I was a kid, me and mom could have used a free turkey. We’re doing pretty good for ourselves. We just want to show the community that we appreciate you guys for trusting us to come into your homes and take care of your plumbing issues. It’s the one way we can give back,” said Troy.

More than 100 turkeys were given away in the early morning’s cold and rain. Many people were thankful to be able to get one.

“Everybody I will pick up, actually I’m going to give a turkey too, and that’s a good thing. People can eat and have turkey at their dinner table. That’s great. It makes me feel good,” said Derek Williams, Harrison County Senior Center bus driver.

This was the first year Midstate Plumbing & Air has done a Thanksgiving turkey giveaway. They say it will be a permanent event as giving embodies the theme of thanksgiving.

“When you do something good for a community, you see a community come together. It’s such a great feeling. There’s a lot of good people still out there. This is something that needs to happen more often,” said Troy.

