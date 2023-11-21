North Central West Virginia Airport prepares for the holiday travel

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - It’s the holiday season and more flights are taking off here at North Central West Virginia Airport. Diana Mcwahorter, a traveler is going home for the holidays after visiting family.

“I’m excited to get home,” Mcwahorter said. “I’ve been here for about a month, I love West virginial but I’m ready to get home to visit my husband.”

The airport is usually busy this time of year with in going and outgoing flights. Luke, a student a West Virginia University says he’s looking forward to seeing his family.

“My family moved far away from WVU,” Luke said. “I do not get to see them as often so, just excited to see family, relax, take a break.”

Rick Rock, director of the airport says there is a lot of traffic in the terminal during this time, but they are prepared to make it hassle free for everyone.

“It’s a busy time of the year for us, the airport is probably one of the top busiest times of the year for people to travel through here,” Rock said. “This part of the year is a great time for people coming home and we see a lot of people coming back to West Virginia for the holidays and it’s a really exciting time for us here.”

Rock says their goal is to ensure a great experience and safe flights. There are current projects in the works to expand the airport, offering more to travelers.

“We’ve been growing tremendously since 2013,” Rock said. “We have a lot of projects going on, one being the terminal here behind us. We’re looking to have that done some time next year, a lot of effort going into that. So, were just continuing to study growth to be able to meet the needs of people coming to West Virginia and to send people out to the destination they love.”

The new terminal is expected to open in 2024 and we can’t wait to see the outcome.

Until then, safe travels.

