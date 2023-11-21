Rainy and windy Tuesday with mountain ice accumulations possible

Conditions improve by Thanksgiving.
By Kayla Smith
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 7:17 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A low-pressure system brings heavy rain to our area today, which will fall as freezing rain in the highest elevations until surface temperatures rise enough to transition into all rain. The light ice accumulations expected from that freezing rain prompt a Winter Weather Advisory to be in effect until about noon today. This system is also bringing strong winds to the mountains, so a Wind Advisory is in effect until 6pm for our eastern counties. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for more details.

