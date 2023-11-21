Social media theft challenge targets KIA, Hyundai vehicles

By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 8:57 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Kanawha County deputies along with other law enforcement agencies throughout the nation are seeing an increase in car thefts after a social media trend went viral

With just a household screwdriver and a USB charging cable, certain models of Kia and Hyundai vehicles can easily fall into the hands of car thieves, deputies say.

In the past couple of weeks, deputies have once again seen Kia vehicles targeted in thefts and attempted thefts.

Typically, victims fail to lock their vehicles, and with most owning smartphones, a USB charging cable is usually available to the thief once they are inside the vehicle.

Vehicles targeted are the Kia and Hyundai brands with various models being affected. The vulnerable vehicles have a turn-key ignition, and range between years 2011-2022.

Owners are urged to call their dealer and check for manufacturer recalls that aid in preventing this type of theft. Remember to always lock your vehicle and do not leave valuables visible.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Store at Meadowbrook Mall preparing for massive expansion
Morgantown Police Officers prepare for upcoming St. Patrick's holiday events to keep residents...
Authorities investigating homicide in Morgantown
Winter Weather Advisory
WV mountains face freezing rain and strong winds Tuesday
According to a social media post from the Allegheny County, Pennsylvania Police Department,...
West Virginia man accused of abandoning dog at Pittsburgh airport
Retailers said they have found self-checkout leads to higher merchandise losses from customer...
Walmart, Costco and other companies rethink self-checkout after complaints

Latest News

Menards sign at Charles Pointe Crossing in Bridgeport
Work on Menards in Bridgeport appears to be in final stages
Morgantown Police Officers prepare for upcoming St. Patrick's holiday events to keep residents...
Identity released in Morgantown murder investigation
Kayla Smith's Tuesday Morning Forecast | November 21, 2023
Taylor County Humane Society