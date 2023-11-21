Thanksgiving cooking safety tips

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Holiday happiness can quickly become a holiday hazard if you don’t follow safety measures when preparing a Thanksgiving turkey.

The National Fire Protection Association reports thanksgiving is the number one day of the year for cooking fires. The people tasked with answering fire calls here in the Two Virginias say the top safety tip to avoid a cooking fire any time of year is never leaving items unattended on the stove.

“If you have to leave your kitchen you want to be sure to turn your burner off and give the pan enough time to cool before you walk away. You want to avoid any hanging materials from sleeves or anything of that nature,” said Captain Robbie Stevenson with Bluefield, W.Va. Fire Department.

Another tip: It really helps to use a timer. Stevenson says if you do have a fire in the kitchen try and cover pans with lids and turn of burners.

“If you have an oven fire you want to leave the oven closed and just turn the heat off. Don’t open the oven door until your confident that the fire is out and you want to stand to the side of the oven door when you do open it,” said Stevenson.

A Thanksgiving favorite for many is deep fried turkey. Firefighters say before plunging your bird into boiling oil, you need to make sure it’s thawed and dry. Deep fryer placement is another key piece of safety protocol. It should never be placed on a wooden deck or a porch and it needs to be at least 10 feet away from your house. Personal protective equipment like gloves is another good idea to prevent a serious burn.

“The other thing is please have on some type of apron or something that if there is a splash of grease or something that it won’t burn through your immediate garments. That way you’ll have some type of layer protection on,” said Jarried McFarland with Bluefield, Va. Volunteer Fire Department.

Whether you’re cooking outside with a deep fryer or inside on a stove, both firefighters say having a Class K or ABC fire extinguisher within reach is another level of safety to prevent a cooking mishap from becoming a holiday heartache.

The fire prevention experts also stress it’s imperative to never attempt to put out grease fires with water. They also say to try to and keep children away from anything and everything in the kitchen that’s hot enough to cause a burn.

