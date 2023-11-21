Unleaded 88 gasoline could cause damages in vehicles

By Mike Staley
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 5:53 PM EST|Updated: 22 hours ago
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Unleaded 88 gasoline could cause damages in vehicles if the owner’s manual does not recommend it.

Sheetz is offering unleaded 88 gasoline for $1.99 through the Thanksgiving holiday. As people pull up to the pumps, they might often be tempted to spend less money on the gasoline, not knowing the consequences it could have for a vehicle.

Unleaded 88 gasoline contains 15% ethanol, compared to 10% in unleaded 87 gasoline. Though the number is not much larger, many cars are not equipped to handle the increase in ethanol. Prolonged use of the unleaded 88 gasoline could cause severe consequences in a vehicle.

Robert Migliaccio, service manager with CMA Valley Dodge, Jeep and Ram, said though a one time use of unleaded 88 gasoline could be harmless, it can also cause issues that need immediate repair.

”You can lower your fuel economy. You can also create some internal issues in the combustion chamber area in the vehicle with the ethanol,” Migliaccio said. “It can create some deposits internally on the engine. Long term effects can cause internal engine failures.”

For vehicles that require higher octane fuel like unleaded 91, the 88 fuel can cause even more issues in the vehicle. Migliaccio said it is always best to stick to the owner’s manual if there’s ever a question or concern with a vehicle.

He said that if an issue is severe enough and is caused by neglect, it could become a hefty out of pocket expense when repairs are due.

“From a warranty standpoint, depending on the failure of the vehicle and what is causing the concerns. You could see some Warranty gradable concerns that could come up that could negate the coverage of a component,” He said.

