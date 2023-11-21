Woman hit, killed following crash involving deer

(MGN)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 1:29 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOONE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A woman checking damage done to her vehicle following a crash involving a deer was hit by another vehicle on Monday, according to the Boone County Sheriff.

The sheriff’s office confirmed the accident happened on US 119 at Hopkins Road, near Danville.

After she hit a deer, her vehicle was hit by a car, according to the sheriff.

When the victim got out of her vehicle to assess the damage done, the sheriff says she was hit by a second vehicle.

The woman was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The sheriff confirms she passed away overnight.

Further information has not been released.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Store at Meadowbrook Mall preparing for massive expansion
Morgantown Police Officers prepare for upcoming St. Patrick's holiday events to keep residents...
Authorities investigating homicide in Morgantown
Winter Weather Advisory
WV mountains face freezing rain and strong winds Tuesday
According to a social media post from the Allegheny County, Pennsylvania Police Department,...
West Virginia man accused of abandoning dog at Pittsburgh airport
Morgantown Police Officers prepare for upcoming St. Patrick's holiday events to keep residents...
Identity released in Morgantown murder investigation

Latest News

Fairmont State receives grant to fund purchase of laboratory equipment
Fairmont Medical Center to host blood drive
Deadline for Emerging Leaders Scholarship only days away
James Showalter
Marion County man charged with leading police on high-speed chase
Menards sign at Charles Pointe Crossing in Bridgeport
Work on Menards in Bridgeport appears to be in final stages