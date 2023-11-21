Work on Menards in Bridgeport appears to be in final stages

This article comes from our media partners at Connect Bridgeport.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The long journey to see a massive retail development along Jerry Dove Drive in Bridgeport open its doors appears to be in its final stages.

On Monday, contractors were busy putting the final touches on installing a key component that will assist in the traffic flow. The stoplight that will allow for a four-way intersection at Jerry Dove Drive and Genesis Boulevard – the main entrance to the city – was going full throttle.

Community Development Director Andrea Kerr said that improvement, along with others along Jerry Dove Drive, are welcome in light of continued growth.

“There has been so much growth in the last two years, even three years, and with that growth comes traffic. For those involved, to recognize the need for the improvements, including the installation of the traffic signal to help with the flow of traffic, shows they understand the importance of the project and that the improvements are a necessity,” said Kerr. “Traffic will be even more pronounced when Menards opens, so it’s great to see.”

Road work has continued on Jerry Dove Drive that will make traffic flow in and out of the development be a much smoother proposition.

While some work is complete, contractors were still working on the turning lane from Interstate 79 north onto Jerry Dove all the way to the new signal.

Prior to Thanksgiving, work was also still taking place on the bridge crossing I-79 that will be widened. Additional work on expanding the off ramp from I-79 south to Jerry Dove Drive was also moving head.

“We don’t know the opening date, but this is a good sign we’re just a few months away at worst,” said Kerr.

Rob Stuart, Director of Planning and Engineering for Charles Pointe (the group overseeing the development), said the traffic signal is a sure sign the long-awaited opening day is nearing.

“Part of the reason the traffic signal is being set was established through the contract. There was a late November deadline on that so (Menards) can begin putting stuff in at the start of the year. That all seems to be in line. It’s all part of the overall construction project on 279 that includes the installation of the traffic signal and the reconfiguration of the (timing) of the traffic signals. This is one of the milestone parts of the project as it allows for traffic to access the site.”

Officials with Menards could not be reached for comment. Menards will sit In Charles Pointe’s latest development knows as Charles Pointe crossing,

Menards will sit on a 17-acre site. The entire Charles Pointe crossing area is 67 “tabletop” acres and should host multiple retail and commercial establishments. Already, Mon General has announced they will have a multi-million-dollar community hospital on the site and the state has approved the hospital’s Certificate of Need. That will likely happen in 2024.

Four million cubic yards of earth were moved to get the site ready for this project, which was delayed by COVID. During the groundbreaking ceremony in October of 2022, a Menards official said the main building will be slightly more than 200,000 square feet, while the warehouse – which will be a drive-through facility – will add another 40,000 square feet. Square footage of a security building was not available that will be on the site.

Menards is an American home improvement retail company headquartered in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. However, if you think it is just a hardware type of store you may be under the wrong impression. The store offers items such as clothing and groceries among a host of others, including manufacturing.

This is the fourth Menards for West Virginia. The three others include the Westover location, which is also off of Interstate 79. Barboursville and Tridelphia are the other West Virginia sites.

Kerr said there were three building permits filed April 3. The biggest is for the main building, which is $13.5 million, while the warehouse building will be $1.1 million. The security building has a $79,000 price tag.

