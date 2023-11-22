1 taken to hospital following crash on Route 50

DODDRIDGE COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - Emergency crews responded to a crash on Route 50 in Doddridge County Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Doddridge County 911 Center, crews were dispatched to the two car crash at around 2:15 p.m. on Wednesday.

911 officials say one person was taken to the hospital for injuries sustained in the crash. Their condition is unknown.

Both westbound lanes of Route 50 were closed as a result of the crash, but they have since reopened.

Further information has not been related.

