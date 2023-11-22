Deadline to apply for Emerging Leaders Scholarship quickly approaching

Davis and Elkins College
Davis and Elkins College
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 2:17 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - The deadline to apply for the Citizens Bank of West Virginia Emerging Leaders Scholarship is fast approaching.

If you are a member of the West Virginia High School Class of 2024, you have until this Sunday, November 26th to apply for the scholarship, which is a full ride to Davis & Elkins College. 

This is the third year for the scholarship that focuses on how incoming college students will make West Virginia better in the future.

“The best part of the Emerging Leaders Scholarship is that we really go out and find the best and the brightest of West Virginia, bring them to Davis & Elkins, develop those leadership skills, then they return to their communities within West Virginia,” said Chris Wood, President of D&E. “We’re interested in keeping our local talent home. We’re interested in students really making a difference in the future of their communities as a result of the education they receive right here at Davis & Elkins.”

To apply for the Citizens Bank of West Virginia Emerging Leaders Scholarship, click here.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Store at Meadowbrook Mall preparing for massive expansion
Morgantown Police Officers prepare for upcoming St. Patrick's holiday events to keep residents...
Identity released in Morgantown murder investigation
FILE -- Geoffrey Holt rests his leg on top of his riding mower in Hinsdale, N.H., on April 4,...
Secret multimillionaire who drove lawn mower leaves fortune to his small town
Woman hit, killed following crash involving deer
According to a social media post from the Allegheny County, Pennsylvania Police Department,...
West Virginia man accused of abandoning dog at Pittsburgh airport

Latest News

File photo of a deer
WVDOT: West Virginia leads the nation in deer strike accidents
thanksgiving travel
Just two days before Thanksgiving, the Soup Opera in Fairmont faced a devastating flood that...
Soup Opera in Fairmont to serve Thanksgiving dinner at St. Peters Catholic Church after devastating flood
Dr. Kelly Fluharty
WVU Medicine provides tips to navigate menopause