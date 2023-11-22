Deadline to apply for Emerging Leaders Scholarship quickly approaching

ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - The deadline to apply for the Citizens Bank of West Virginia Emerging Leaders Scholarship is fast approaching.

If you are a member of the West Virginia High School Class of 2024, you have until this Sunday, November 26th to apply for the scholarship, which is a full ride to Davis & Elkins College.

This is the third year for the scholarship that focuses on how incoming college students will make West Virginia better in the future.

“The best part of the Emerging Leaders Scholarship is that we really go out and find the best and the brightest of West Virginia, bring them to Davis & Elkins, develop those leadership skills, then they return to their communities within West Virginia,” said Chris Wood, President of D&E. “We’re interested in keeping our local talent home. We’re interested in students really making a difference in the future of their communities as a result of the education they receive right here at Davis & Elkins.”

