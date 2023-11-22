‘Eddie is an a**hole’: Dog finds new owner after shelter challenges anyone ‘man enough’ to adopt him

A dog described as an "a**hole" by a Texas shelter has been adopted.
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 6:07 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (Gray News) – Dogs can be a handful for pet owners, but one dog at a shelter in Texas may have found his forever home due to how much of an “a**hole” he can be.

The Humane Society of Wichita County, located in Wichita Falls, got creative in describing Eddie’s fiery personality to people in a Facebook post on Thursday.

In the post, Eddie is described as hating other dogs and being 17 pounds but still able to “take on a Rottweiler and win.”

If Eddie had an accent, he would sound like he’s from the Bronx, wearing a wife beater T-shirt and a tattoo that says mom on his arm,” the post reads. “If you got into a bar fight, Eddie would back you up and take on all five guys, put his cigarette out on their forehead, and not spill a drop of his beer while doing it.”

The shelter said they wanted Eddie out of their care because he scares the big dogs, and challenged anyone “man enough” to adopt him.

It didn’t take very long for someone brave enough to take the shelter’s bet.

Later that same day, the shelter made another post regarding Eddie. This time, the shelter said the “a**hole dog” found his forever home.

“As long as they keep his cigarettes and beer well stocked and keep him away from bulldogs eyeing him up across the courtyard (although I’m pretty sure he could easily whoop ‘em), he’s going to be just fine!” the shelter said in a post made Thursday evening.

Eddie’s story just goes to show that there’s love out there for everyone.

