First at 4 Forum: Doddridge County Humane Society

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 4:39 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Deborah Casteel from the Doddridge County Humane Society joined First at 4 on Wednesday.

She brought Boo Boo, an adorable Chiweenie, with her and talked about what he is like at the shelter and how to adopt from the shelter.

You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 - 5 p.m. only on WDTV.

