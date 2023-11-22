First at 4 Forum: Rudy Williams

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 5:00 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - WV Division of Forestry Regional Forester Rudy Williams joined First at 4 on Wednesday.

He talked about getting a call for a fire during last week’s forum, how many fires he has gone to in the last week, and the causes of some of the recent fires in our area.

You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 - 5 p.m. only on WDTV.

