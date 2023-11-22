House Call: Achieving a healthy holiday lifestyle Pt. 1

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Welcome back to UHC’s House Call on WDTV. Emily Shreve, clinical nutrition manager at United Hospital Center, talks about achieving a healthy holiday lifestyle.

1). What are appropriate healthy eating habits during the holiday season?

From Halloween through New Year’s, there’s always a decision to make about food. Mashed potatoes and gravy, Grandma’s apple pie, and other holiday favorites can be a joyous part of any celebration. But to feel your best, you know you need to eat in moderation and stay active. Consider your health goals for the holiday season, whether it’s avoiding overeating, staying active, connecting with others, reducing stress, or preventing weight gain. You can plan to make time for buying healthy groceries, cooking at home, scheduling regular physical activity, and setting aside a little quiet time for yourself.

2). This time of year, delicious foods abound, advice on avoiding temptation?

Family-style meals can often lead to overeating. A dinner table set with platters of food can increase the desire to eat large portions or take seconds. To help control portion sizes:

Use smaller serving utensils, bowls, or platters.

Serve a buffet-style dinner on a separate table so guests must get up for seconds.

Offer take-home containers ahead of time so guests don’t feel they have to eat everything “now.”

Encourage larger portions of fruits and vegetables; aim for them to cover half of each person’s plate.

Most of all, remember what the season is about—celebrating and connecting with the people you care about. When you focus more on the fun, it’s easier to focus less on the food.

3). How do I keep from eating too much of my favorite holiday treats?

Fit in your favorites. No food is on the naughty list. Choose the dishes you really love and can’t get any other time of year, like Aunt Edna’s pumpkin pie. Slow down and savor a small serving. Eating more slowly also allows your body time to signal your brain when you’re full, which takes about 20 minutes. If you eat too much too quickly, it’s easy to gobble up as much as twice what your body needs before your brain even gets the message.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.