Lingering mountain precip tapers off Wednesday evening; sunny and seasonable Thanksgiving

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Showers lingering behind the rain system from Tuesday will taper off this morning in the lowlands, but stick around through the afternoon in the mountains, likely transitioning into non-accumulating snow. But by Thanksgiving, everyone in NCWV will see sunshine and seasonable temperatures. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for more details.

