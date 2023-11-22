Lingering mountain precip tapers off Wednesday evening; sunny and seasonable Thanksgiving
Active weather takes the holiday off!
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 7:23 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Showers lingering behind the rain system from Tuesday will taper off this morning in the lowlands, but stick around through the afternoon in the mountains, likely transitioning into non-accumulating snow. But by Thanksgiving, everyone in NCWV will see sunshine and seasonable temperatures. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for more details.
