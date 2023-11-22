Man injured after being hit by train in Monongalia County

MONONGALIA COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - Authorities say a man was taken to the hospital after being hit by a train in Monongalia County on Tuesday.

According to Westover Police Officer Michael Keeble, the man was hit by a train near Westover Bridge just after 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

Keeble said the man ran onto the tracks ahead of the train, and the operator could not stop the train in time.

The train was traveling at about 24 mph when the man was hit, according to Keeble.

The victim, who has not been identified, was taken to Ruby Memorial Hospital for treatment with major facial injuries, Keeble said.

Further information has not been released.

