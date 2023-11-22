Marion County Historical Society & Museum highlighting JFK’s ties to West Virginia

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Marion County Historical Society is hosting an exhibit that highlights the life of John F. Kennedy this month.

A lot of people remember the day JFK was gunned down. Yet, the Marion County Historical Society and Museum says there is much more to his story. Their month-long exhibit will shine light on the man.

“We wanna remind people of the great things that he did when he was alive. He founded the Peace Corps and the President’s Council on Physical Fitness. He ended discrimination in federal housing,” said David Tucker, a tour guide at the Marion County Historical Museum.

Visitors of the museum will get to see the Kennedy room, which showcases the former president’s life, and it even has a letter the president wrote to former Sheriff Max Gill, who let him rest in the house that now is the Museum.

Some analysts say Kennedy’s speech in Fairmont, where he spoke about the plight of the coal miner, was huge for the president.

“His appearance here in West Virginia got his campaign rolling into high gear and led to him being elected president. He actually said that when he was in the White House, ‘I would not be here if it weren’t for the people of West Virginia’,” said Tucker.

Tours are free to the public Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The museum believes they are highlighting a man who changed America.

“This is a special exhibit because it reminds people if of the inspirational way president Kennedy lived. He inspired our nation with his rhetoric and his vigor,” said Tucker.

