Mexican restaurant giving out free meals

As Thanksgiving approaches, the restaurant is giving away meals that have been pre-paid.
By Andrew Colegrove
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 10:44 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENOVA, W.Va. (WSAZ) - As the Thanksgiving holiday approaches, free turkeys aren’t the only food items being made available at no cost.

Tres Hermanos Nunez in Kenova has begun giving out free meals to anyone who asks.

Customers walk inside and see a sign saying, “If you’re hungry and have no money, these meals have been paid for in advance. God loves a cheerful giver.”

Pre-paid tickets are hanging from the sign. If you take one and give them to a server, the kitchen will prepare your meal.

Customers have been donating for the cause.

“We’ve got Thanksgiving coming up,” Hipolito Salas, the restaurant manager, said. “We’ve got Christmas, too. We’re just trying to help out a little bit.”

They’re hoping to continue to provide the service through the end of December, Salas said.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE -- Geoffrey Holt rests his leg on top of his riding mower in Hinsdale, N.H., on April 4,...
Secret multimillionaire who drove lawn mower leaves fortune to his small town
Store at Meadowbrook Mall preparing for massive expansion
Unleaded 88 gasoline could cause damages in vehicles if the owner’s manual does not recommend it.
Unleaded 88 gasoline could cause damages in vehicles
Morgantown Police Officers prepare for upcoming St. Patrick's holiday events to keep residents...
Identity released in Morgantown murder investigation
1 taken to hospital following crash on Route 50

Latest News

Kayla Smith's Thursday Morning Forecast | November 23, 2023
Thanksgiving Eve
Thanksgiving Eve
Local Bars and Restaurants Prepare For Thanksgiving Weekend
Uninsured adults with scheduled appointments were able to get cleanings and check-ups free of...
Mon County Health Department hosts 5th annual ‘Healthy Smiles Day’
Michael Moranelli's Wednesday Evening Forecast | November 22nd, 2023