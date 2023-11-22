Middletown Commons continues expansion

White Hall, W.Va (WDTV) - Residents in the White Hall area don’t have to travel too far to shop for what they need. The Middletown Commons off of I-79 has been busy adding more shops to the complex, and currently are at about 75% capacity. Alex Biafora, owner and manager of Metro Property Management, the company that owns Middletown Commons, says there are still more additions to come.

“Really, we just wanted to give the town of White Hall and Fairmont something special that they’ve been needing for a long time,” Biafora said. “We’ve bought a lot of new businesses so far. A lot more to come. We’re in the process of building out the outpads for Starbucks and Chipotle, everyone is excited about those, obviously. There is a lot more to come.”

Biafora told 5News that Chipotle is expected to open within the first quarter of 2024, while folks may have to wait until the summer of next year to enjoy White Hall’s Starbucks. Dollar Tree and Five Below are on the list of new move-ins. Harbor Freight and a new carwash are set to open in the coming months. Although these nationally recognized stores will bring more business to the commons, Jonathan Howard, an associate with Premiere Commercial Real Estate says the shopping center’s unique style will keep shoppers around.

“We have a mixture of these mom and pops, whether it’s retail, restaurant, the gym,” Howard said. “There are so many different types of mom and pops. What’s so neat is you can come to Harbor Freight because you need some tools but then you take a stroll to check out other stores and maybe you say, ‘I’m going to go there for dinner later.’ That’s what’s so neat about it being a hybrid. Typically, when it’s that big box store or medium box store, you come in and get what you need and go. What’s different about Middletown is you have medium-box stores and mom and pops. You can just go around and explore, and that’s what’s so great about it being the Middletown Commons.”

Businesses aren’t the only new additions popping up at the Middletown Commons. In just about two months, a new entertainment venue will and office spaces will open within the mall. The venue can host upwards of 300 guests and provide a space for events ranging from meetings to weddings. The office spaces above the venue will be available to rent.

Howard says Middletown Commons is in a great position for success.

“The future is definitely bright and onward and upward,” Howard said. “We’re here for it, we’re excited for it and we want to keep on going, keep on building.”

