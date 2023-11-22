Morgantown Running Club prepares for Thanksgiving 5K

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -Typically, during the thanksgiving holiday season there’s a few events that promote community and exercise; and in Morgantown tomorrow a local business is doing just that.

“For the first year we probably had maybe 100 people, so now so far we’re at 710 registrations. So, I predict that we’ll have about close to 900 in the next 24 hours with people signing up.”

Heather Cleary is the owner of Morgantown running. Morgantown Running has been serving the local community’s running needs for nearly 12 years. The running specialty store is hosting their 11th Annual Turkey Trot Event which includes a 3.1 mile run throughout different areas of Morgantown. With plenty of carbs sure to gained on turkey day; this is the perfect opportunity to eat guilt free after a hard days run.

" It’s (you know) a fun way to start your thanksgiving day with your family. So, we get a lot of big groups coming in, they dress a like and then for the race we give a pair of socks. So most of the time people like to dress and wear their socks together. They start on the track and then they come off the track and go down the hill towards star city. Then they’ll get on the rail trail there and finish behind the Seneca Center here at the store.”

Morgantown has a rich running culture and because of that before diving into some turkey, the community is giving thanks for a shared, loved past time.

" It gives you those good endorphins when you start joining different communities and group runs and you make long lasting friendships. I think when you go do these events you see the same people and a lot of people like that. And this is also a walk so a lot of people enjoy walking together as well.”

This isn’t just an event for running enthusiast; there will be plenty of fun and exercise for the whole family to enjoy.

“We also have a kids run up at the WVU track by the coliseum. So, what we do is have them go before the 5k starts and so all of the families and all the runners before the 5k can watch the kids on the track.”

