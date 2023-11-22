Mother charged after 3-year-old found unresponsive near open container of THC gummies

Vandyke has been charged with child neglect resulting in injury.
Vandyke has been charged with child neglect resulting in injury.(Southwestern Regional Jail)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 10:46 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A mother is facing child neglect charges after her 3-year-old was rushed to the hospital after possibly eating THC gummies, according to West Virginia State Police.

The incident on Monday, Nov. 20, in Mingo County is detailed in a criminal complaint that states Billie Sue Vandyke fell asleep for about two hours at a home along Alex Lane in Justice, West Virginia.

When she woke up, the criminal complaint states Vandyke found her 3-year-old lying on the bed and she could not wake him up.

Vandyke told troopers there was a container of THC gummies in the room with the toddler and that she found the container open on the floor with gummies spilling out.

She also said one of the THC gummies appeared to have been half eaten.

Law enforcement who observed the toddler while at the medical center said the 3-year-old was in a comatose state.

According to the criminal complaint, the troopers later learned each of the THC gummies were 350mg.

Vandyke has been charged with child neglect resulting in injury.

The victim is currently responsive, but still hospitalized and listed in stable condition.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Store at Meadowbrook Mall preparing for massive expansion
Morgantown Police Officers prepare for upcoming St. Patrick's holiday events to keep residents...
Identity released in Morgantown murder investigation
FILE -- Geoffrey Holt rests his leg on top of his riding mower in Hinsdale, N.H., on April 4,...
Secret multimillionaire who drove lawn mower leaves fortune to his small town
Woman hit, killed following crash involving deer
According to a social media post from the Allegheny County, Pennsylvania Police Department,...
West Virginia man accused of abandoning dog at Pittsburgh airport

Latest News

thanksgiving travel
Just two days before Thanksgiving, the Soup Opera in Fairmont faced a devastating flood that...
Soup Opera in Fairmont to serve Thanksgiving dinner at St. Peters Catholic Church after devastating flood
Dr. Kelly Fluharty
WVU Medicine provides tips to navigate menopause
Gov. Jim Justice
Counties across NCWV receive Justice Assistance Grant awards
Ryan Weld
State Senate Majority Whip Ryan Weld drops out of Attorney General’s race